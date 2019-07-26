Rajasthan Chief Minister Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File photo)
Over 80 thousand youth to get unemployment allowance from Aug: Rajasthan Govt

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:34 IST

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 26 (ANI): Rajasthan Minister for Skill Planning and Entrepreneurship Ashok Chandana on Friday said around 82,000 youth will get unemployment allowance from August under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Sambal Yojana.
"Payment of unemployment allowance will start from August for 82 thousand unemployed people of the state," Chandana said in the state Assembly.
Replying to a question in the House, Chandna said 40,000 aspirants, approved under pre-existing scheme, have been distributed in the form of unemployment allowances worth Rs 83.32 crore from December 18 to July 2019.
Targetting former BJP government in the state, he said the previous government had given the allowance to 40,000 unemployed youth out of 7 lakh registered youth, whereas the current government include 1,60,000 unemployed youth in the scheme.
"Till date, Rs 83.32 crore has been distributed among youth and Rs 230 crore will be given to them by December," the minister said.
This year in February, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced that male applicants would get Rs 3,000 per month whereas women and differently-abled would get Rs 3,500 per month.
The candidate applying for the scheme should have passed the graduate examination as per the eligibility criteria and his family annual income should be less than Rs 2 lakh. The maximum age limit to avail the scheme is 30 years for men and 35 years for women. (ANI)

