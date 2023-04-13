Over 800 persons accused of rigging examinations arrested in last 1 year: Uttarakhand Police

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said that over 800 persons accused of rigging the examinations by cheating have been arrested in the last one year.

The DGP said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, continuous action is going on against those who rigged the examinations by cheating.

He informed that strict lobbying is being done by the prosecution against the culprits in the court.

"Action has been taken against more than 900 land mafia in view of crime and law and order," he said.

The official said that action has been taken against more than 200 accused in the name of providing jobs, sending them abroad and chit funds etc.

"199 drug mafia have been sent to jail under the Mission Nasha Mukt Devbhoomi 2025," he said.



Further detailing the police action, the DGP said that under the Gangster Act, action has been taken against 445 criminals and property worth Rs 175 crore has been attached.

He informed that 538 rewarded and wanted criminals have been sent to jail under the special campaign launched against crime and criminals. Under the Goonda Act, 138 accused have been shifted to the Badar district.

Earlier this month, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission decided to debar 44 candidates for cheating in Patwari/Lekhpal examination from the upcoming examinations of the commission for five years.

It is worth mentioning that while taking strict action against 61 candidates who cheated in the JE examination earlier, the commission has banned them from participating in all the examinations of the commission for the next five years.

Thus a total of 105 cheating candidates will not be able to appear in any examination of the Commission for the next five years, according to the official statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in February said all upcoming exams will be conducted under an anti-copying ordinance of the state.

This came after protests broke out over the alleged leak of question papers for government exams. (ANI)

