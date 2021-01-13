Over 80,000 Delhi Police cops' data to be uploaded on 'CoWIN' today

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): As the country is all set for COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Operations and Licensing) Muktesh Chander on Wednesday said that 70 per cent data has been uploaded on CoWIN portal and rest will be uploaded today.

The central government has introduced an application named CoWIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) to monitor the entire vaccination process.

"We have the strength of over 80,000 Delhi Police personnel. 70 per cent data has been uploaded on CoWIN portal, rest will be uploaded today. People over 50 years of age will be given priority. They had received COVID-19 vaccination date, time and centre via SMS," Chander told ANI.



"The vaccines are stored safely at the main centre Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) and it is being transported to 89 centers for vaccination," he added.

Delhi on Tuesday received 2,64,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine "Covishield", said B L Sherwal, Director Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital from where the vials will be transported to the vaccination centres soon.

Covishield and Covaxin, the two COVID-19 vaccines which have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU), have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, said on Tuesday and noted that the two "are safest of vaccines".

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is scheduled to start from January 16 onwards.

Earlier, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said the central government is having close collaboration with states and Union Territories for vaccine roll-out. "All preparations are on track for vaccine roll-out from January 16," he had said. (ANI)

