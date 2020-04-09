Over 84,000 workers received relief amid COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, says state labour department

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Over 84,000 labourers from Chhattisgarh and outside the state have received relief, including the facility of salary advance, food, accommodation and medical treatment, under the initiative launched on the directions of state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Proper arrangements have been made out by the labour department in this hour of crisis, by providing all possible help to workers. With respect to this, a total of 367 shelters and camps are being operated in various districts of the state till 7th April," said the state labour department in a statement.

Thousands of labourers from Chhattisgarh and other states have been provided with shelter and a daily meal. Payment of Rs 93.5 lakh to the labourers from their employers has also been facilitated by the department, it added.

Apart from this, accommodation to 34,934 labourers from Chhattisgarh and 10,994 from other states have been provided accommodation at various industrial areas, it added.

The department added that 24/7 helpline 0771-2443809, 9109849992, 7587822800 has been established at the state level.

"Similarly, helpline numbers have been established in all the 28 districts," the department said.

"Through the ESI, 42 clinics are functioning across the state, in which treatment and drug distribution work is implemented smoothly for 11 thousand 315 workers," informed the department. (ANI)

