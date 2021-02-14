Over 84,800 vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India] February 14 (ANI): Health Ministry has said that over 84,800 vaccinations against COVID-19 were carried out on Saturday and over 80 lakh vaccinations have so far been done in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Joint Secretary in Union Health Ministry Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari said that second dose vaccination started from February 13 for the beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose of vaccine.

"Till 6pm today, a total of 80,52,454 vaccinations have been carried out. 84,807 vaccinations (provisional figure) done today till 6pm," he said.

He also said that while 27 deaths have been reported among those who have been given vaccination and no case of serious or severe Adverse event (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date.



"Deaths reported so far in cases where vaccination has been conducted to date is 27. There are three deaths reported in the past 24 hours who had taken vaccination at some point in time in the recent past," he said.

"No case of serious or severe Adverse event following immunization (AEFI) or death has been attributable to vaccination till date," he added.

Bhandari said while 59,35,275 healthcare workers have been vaccinated and 21,17,179 frontline workers have taken the vaccine.

He said 34 people were hospitalised which is 0.0004 per cent of total vaccinations.

India reported 12,143 new COVID-19 cases and 11,395 discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

