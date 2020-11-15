Over 850 people booked in Delhi for violating firecracker ban

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested over 850 people and registered over 1200 cases for continuing to burst crackers as well as sell them, in violation of a ban on firecracker in the national capital.

A total of 1314 kilograms of crackers were seized in Delhi on Saturday, police said today.

According to Delhi Police, 139 calls were received from the Rohini district. Sixty-five FIRs were registered against violators and two cases were against the illegal sale of firecrackers. Meanwhile, Dwarka registered 72 cases against the bursting of firecrackers.



The highest numbers of cases were registered in the South district.

Delhi Police said it received 147 calls and 85 cases were registered. Six people were arrested and 68.85 Kilograms of firecrackers were seized, stated Delhi Police.

Due to vigilant arrangement in Outer North district, the least number of such calls reported here. Only 6 cases were registered along with 159 challans, police said.

Meanwhile, the overall air pollution of the city worsened on Sunday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The level of the deadly pollutant PM2.5 in Delhi and the National Capital Region was 435 g/m3 at 4 pm on Sunday. This is about 8 times the safe limit of 60 g/m3 as per Indian standards. (ANI)

