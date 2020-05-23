Over 85,000 stranded J-K residents brought back so far

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): The Government of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday announced that 85,521 Jammu and Kashmir residents stranded in various parts of the country, due to the nationwide lockdown, have been brought back to the Union Territory till date.

"Government has brought back 85521 J&K residents stranded in various States/UT till date, they include 64499 residents through Lakhanpur, 20521 people through 24 special COVID trains and 501 passengers through special flights," said the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 1,449 COVID-19 cases of which 684 patients have been cured/discharged and 20 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

