Over 85.2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Sept 18

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): More than 85.2 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country on Sunday, as per data available on CoWIN portal at 11:59 pm.

This comes after a record of over 2.5 crore vaccinations in a single day took place on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 80 crore landmark milestone.

A total of 80,33,75,147 vaccine doses have been administered so far, said the Union Health Ministry in an official statement released on Saturday.

It further stated that out of these 80 crore, the last 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in just 11 days.

More than 77.25 lakh (77,25,076) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Saturday. From these, 40,87,704 were inoculated as first dose and 36,37,372 were administered as second dose to eligible beneficiaries. (ANI)