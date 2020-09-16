Over 86 lakh beneficiaries get 3 months pension: UP CM

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday made an online transfer of three months pension to 86,95,000 beneficiaries.

The Chief Minister transferred old age pension, widow pension, divyang jan (differently-abled persons) pension, and Kushtawastha (leprosy patients) pension to the beneficiaries.

Addressing a video conference, Yogi Adityanath said, "July, August and September month's pension is reaching the beneficiaries. More than 86,95,000 beneficiaries are getting three months pension which amounts to Rs 1,311 crore. I am happy to send this amount to the beneficiaries."

"We are transferring pension in four categories - old age pension, widow pension, divyang jan pension, Kushtawastha pension," Adityanath said.

Giving details, the Chief Minister said, "In the state, the number of beneficiaries of old age pension is 49,87,054, there are 26,06,213 beneficiaries in the widow category, 10,90,436 in the Divyang Jan category and 11,324 in the Kushtawastha category."

" A total of 86,95,027 beneficiaries are getting the pension in these four categories," he added. (ANI)