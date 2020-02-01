Over 9 cr cash seized in Delhi till Feb 1

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Over 6 lakh hoardings/banners/posters are removed under Defacement of Properties Act by the local bodies, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, as on 1st February, a total of 6,19,141 hoardings/banners/posters are removed.

It also said that Rs 9.02 crore cash has been seized till February 1.

501 (485 FIR's/16 DD entries) entries lodged under violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The CEO's office also said that 323 FIRs registered under the Arms Act and 347 people have been arrested.

Polling on 70 Assembly constituencies will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)