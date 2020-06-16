Over 90 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir in 2020: IG Vijay Kumar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): As many as 94 terrorists have been killed in the year 2020, informed Vijay Kumar, IG Police Kashmir on Tuesday and added that their "focus will be on north Kashmir."



Talking about the case where Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by the terrorists in Anantnag on June 8, he said, "Hizbul Mujahideen was involved. Name of a terrorist Umar, who was killed recently, is coming up. Eyewitness has confirmed. The report of ballistic forensic lab is yet to come."

"Name of a terrorist who recently joined LeT is coming up. We have brought her husband, a panch, to Srinagar. We will give him protection. Appeal to all sarpanches,who are vulnerable, to inform Police for protection," Kumar added.

Ajay Pandita, a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in south Kashmir's Anantnag, was shot dead by terrorists on Monday evening.(ANI)

