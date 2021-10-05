Over 91.77 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): More than 91.77 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The ministry said the Central Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

It has so far provided 91,77,37,885 vaccine doses to States, UTs so far through free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category

It further said 6,73,07,240 balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)