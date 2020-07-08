Over century-old trees dashed in Almora

Almora (Uttarakhand) [India], July 8 (ANI): A bougainvillaea tree said to be over 100 years old along with an equally old cedar tree in Almora city, which were uprooted during recent heavy rains were on Wednesday removed by authorities.

Both the trees were located near the large post office in the city's Mall Road and were among the main attraction of Almora city.

The bougainvillaea with its overflowing flowers provided a picturesque spot for tourists to click photographs.

Famed among tourists and children, locals especially elders had many memories associated with the tree.

The pair of trees were uprooted during the heavy rains affecting traffic and causing blockage of the main road.

A team of the SDRF arrived at the spot and removed the trees to enable traffic to resume. (ANI)

