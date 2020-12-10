Over ground worker hurls grenade in J-K's Baramulla injuring civilians

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 9 (ANI): An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Baramulla's Singhpora when a security convoy was passing through national highway injuring at least four civilians, police said on Wednesday.



"An over ground worker hurled a grenade in Singhpora in Pattam, when security convoy was passing through national highway. Four to five civilians were injured. All of them are stable at the hospital. We are finding out the outfit behind this, they will be arrested soon," Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone told ANI.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that three civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Pattan town of Baramulla district, and all the injured people were shifted to a hospital in Pattan. (ANI)

