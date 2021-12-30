Over ground workers are everywhere but we can't see them: J-K DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 30 (ANI): A two-day Army Management Studies Board (AMSB) Seminar on "The Symbiotic Relationship - Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and Conflict Economy in Jammu and Kashmir" culminated at BB Cantt in Srinagar.

The Seminar was attended by a galaxy of eminent personalities spanning the fields of security, academia, journalists, social activists, and scholars on the subject from both within and outside Kashmir, a press note said.

The second day of the seminar covered two sessions on the new age OGW network and combating the OGW network.

The seminar was opened with a special address by Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh and elaborated about OGWs, their different identities and highlighted that OGWs are everywhere but we can't see them as they are young and old with no age or gender barrier from scholars, doctors, teachers, businessmen, lawyers, even a "Runner may be a Gunner".

Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), ex-Corps Commander Chinar Corps also enlightened the gathering with his views on combating the OGW network based on his previous experiences.



The other speakers spoke on the global social media connections, network that runs narrative machinery, interplay between tanzeems, the assassination machinery to perpetrate terror, legal means to deal with OGWs, and finally the role of women and society in combating OGWs network.

In his closing remarks, Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps explained how the OGW network that has gained from the conflict economy is working hard to perpetuate the cycle of violence.

He shared recent examples where families were not even aware of their wards involvement in terrorism nor were they willing to accept that their family member was involved in any terrorism-related activity - this shows the common man does not want to have any connection with the terrorists in any form.

Further, he also brought out the importance of the role of women in breaking the vicious cycle of violence and highlighted that there were subtle signs of positive change in the society after recent candlelight marches held in different parts of Kashmir to remember the locals including policemen killed in the recent spate of terrorist attacks.

"It only shows that people have understood the futility of violence and are coming together as a society to deal with this menace themselves," he said.

He also complimented the audience for insightful questions and how the youth conveyed intent to organize similar events in different parts of the union territory. Later, he conveyed his best wishes to citizens of Kashmir on New Year's eve and wished a peaceful and prosperous 2022 for all Kashmiris. (ANI)

