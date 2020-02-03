Over hundred people linked with PFI, arrested from UP in 4 days, says officials

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI): Hundred and eight people linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested in the last four days in Uttar Pradesh in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier, officials said on Monday.

"108 people have been arrested in the last 4 days, they are in addition to the 25 who were arrested earlier," said Awanish K Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Home Department.

"More information is being gathered about the organisation, including information about their financial transactions. We are also taking assistance from central agencies, our target is to identify them and take action," he added.

Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, Interim DGP, Uttar Pradesh informed that 14 people have been arrested from Lucknow, 3 from Sitapur, 21 from Meerut, 9 from Ghaziabad, 6 from Muzaffarnagar, 7 from Shamli, 4 from Bijnor, 20 from Varanasi, 5 from Kanpur, 1 each from Gonda, GHapur and Jaunpur and 16 from Bahraich. (ANI)

