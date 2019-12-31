Over one crore FASTags issued, daily collection over Rs 52 crore

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Over 1.15 crore FASTags have been issued so far and more than 1 lakh are being issued every day since the implementation of electronic toll collection from December 15, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the daily worth of electronic toll collection has crossed Rs 52 crore with the transaction number crossing 30 lakh.

The release said the implementation of FASTag was a step towards a safe, smooth and seamless journey for commuters on national highways.

"With the implementation of electronic toll collection through FASTag from December 15, the sale of FASTags has picked up substantially. Over 1.15 crore FASTags have already been issued, with more than one lakh being issued every day," said the statement.

"With the transaction number crossing 30 lakh, the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has crossed Rs 52 crore," added the ministry.

The ministry said that the government has recently included the BHIM UPI app among many other modes of recharge in order to simplify the recharge of FASTag. It has resolved the issue of recharge of FASTag through any of the UPI registered banks. (ANI)

