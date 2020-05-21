Over one lakh samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): A total of 1,03,532 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in the country, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

As per ICMR's bulletin, a total of 26,15,920 samples of coronavirus have been tested as of May 21.

Earlier, ICMR also released revised guidelines for TrueNat, a comprehensive assay for screening and testing for positive cases for COVID-19.

A circular published by the apex medical body also elaborated on the steps to be followed for new testing. (ANI)