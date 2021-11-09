Over Rs 12,000 crore invested in developing 'teerth yatra' sites on 673 km, says Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that all 'teerth yatra' sites including Vaishno Devi, Golden Temple, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Char Dham have been developed by investing Rs 12,070 crores on 673 km so far.

Speaking at the occasion in Maharashtra, Gadkari said, "With our 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', Vaishno Devi, Golden Temple, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Char Dham, all 'teerth yatra' sites have been developed by investing Rs 12,070 crores on 673km; rest 827 km will be worked on after Supreme Court's permission."

Gadkari's statement came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965H) through video conferencing on Monday.

According to an official release, dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' will be constructed on either side of these National Highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale - Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively. (ANI)