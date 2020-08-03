Over Rs 1.62 crores provided to accused before Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Around Rs 1.62 crores were provided to the accused of North East Delhi violence before the violence started in February this year, Delhi Police sources said.

Sources said that Rs 1.42 crores were spent on several things including management of 20 protests (Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests) at different sites and purchase of weapons.

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, Miran Haider, Ishrat Jahan, Shifa Ur Rehman and Khalid Saifi were among those accused who received the money which was sent from Oman, Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Hussain spent Rs 1.29 crores out of Rs 1.32 crores he received while Saifi received over Rs 6.23 lakhs.

Ishrat Jahan received around Rs 5 lakhs, Rehman got Rs 5.55 lakhs and Rs 5.46 lakhs were given to Haider.

The matter is being investigated.

Hussain has confessed about his role in the North East Delhi violence and admitted that he has incited people to unleash violence, according to an Interrogation Report (IR) by Delhi Police.

According to Delhi Police, Hussain's task was to collect as much glass bottle, petrol, acid, stones, as possible on the roof of my house.

One of Hussain's acquaintance, Khalid Saifi was given the task to gather people on the streets for protest.

"Khalid Saifi, along with his friend Ishrat Jahan, first started a dharna demonstration in Khureji on the lines of Shaheen Bagh. On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots," Hussain told the police during interrogation.

"On February 4, in Abu Fazal Enclave, I met Khalid Saifi for planning the riots. It was decided to provoke people sitting on the anti-CAA strike. Khalif Saifi said that something big has to be done at the time of Donald Trump's visit so that the government kneel," he said.

Delhi Police interrogation reveals that Hussain has admitted that he collected a lot of acid, petrol, diesel and stones on his roof. He had also took his pistol from the police station for use in the violence.

"On February 24, according to our plan, I have called several people and told me how to throw stones, petrol bombs, and acid bottles from my roof. I had shifted my family to another place. On 24 February 2020, at about 1:30 pm we started throwing stones," Hussain told police. (ANI)

