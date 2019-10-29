Representative Image
Representative Image

Over Rs 2 crore sanctioned to help Agrigold victims: Andhra Pradesh minister

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:17 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha on Tuesday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 2,263 crore to help the AgriGold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000.
A statement from the state government said that it had released an order on October 18 sanctioning Rs 2,263 crore to help the Agrigold victims who had deposits below Rs 20,000 each.
Speaking at the YSR Congress party central office at Tadepalli, Sucharitha said with the government aid 65 per cent of the depositors would be benefited.
The Home Minister said, "AgriGold was established in 1995 with 32 lakh depositors from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Orissa, Chhatisgarh and Andaman and Nicobar islands and Rs 6,380 crore was collected from the depositors. As the deposits were not returned even after the expiry of the due date, the depositors booked cases against AgriGold in several police stations in the state."
Sucharitha said as the deposits were not returned, victims started agitations all over the state and then the YSR Congress party had also supported the victims. She said, "YS Jaganmohan Reddy had met the Agrigold victims during padayatra of the state and included their demands in the party manifesto. The Chief Minister had in his first Cabinet meeting said the state government would sanction Rs 11,500 crore to the Agrigold victims and the latest GO sanctioning aid to them was a part of it."
The Home Minister said that though the earlier TDP government had promised to go to the aid of small-time depositors, it had not done so. "There is no precedent anywhere in the country that the government has come to the aid of depositors of a scam-ridden private company. It is only Reddy's government that has gone to the rescue of the depositors and everybody can see that people are applauding the move."
Sucharitha said that efforts are being made to seize AgriGold assets and hand them over to the court and soon the remaining victims of AgriGold would also be benefited.
In reply to the question that atrocities against women were increasing in the state, the Home Minister said a case of a girl being raped was reported from Dachepalli on October 19.
The accused has been arrested and the government has agreed to meet the expenses of the girl for her education. The government is immediately taking action in such cases, she added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 21:03 IST

Vishakapatnam: Police nab accused in murder case; seize Rs...

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Vishakapatnam police on Tuesday nabbed a person who allegedly murdered a woman on October 19, and recovered stolen property worth Rs 90,000.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:59 IST

On J-K visit, EU MPs take boat ride in Dal Lake, meet Chinar...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A delegation of European Union (EU) Members of Parliament visited Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking a shikara ride on the Dal Lake and met the Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon in Srinagar, even as Opposition slammed the Centre for not

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:54 IST

Amit Shah, Uddhav Thackeray to decide on power-sharing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Maharashtra's BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said the party president Amit Shah and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray will hold talks and take a final call on the power-sharing issue in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:43 IST

Cyclone Kyarr to weaken gradually: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Kyarr' is likely to weaken gradually into Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 30, and further into Severe Cyclonic Storm on October 31, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:11 IST

AAP slams Centre, Punjab, Haryana for Delhi's air pollution

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): AAP on Tuesday slammed the Center and the neighbouring states for not taking stern action in view of increasing stubble burning cases this year in Punjab and Haryana, which has resulted in a huge spike in Delhi's air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:03 IST

AP: Construction workers hold dharna in Nandigama over sand shortage

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): A large number of construction workers on Tuesday held a 'dharna' in front of the Tehsildar office in Nandigama town of Krishna district here demanding compensation in the wake of the loss of work caused due to sand shortage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 20:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Rayalaseema supporters demand implementation of...

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Rayalaseema supporters held an agitation on Tuesday in Prodduturu town demanding implementation of the 'Sribagh accord'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:54 IST

IndiGo places order for 300 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): IndiGo has placed the order for 300 A320neo Family aircraft, which marks one of Airbus' largest aircraft orders ever with a single airline operator, said Indigo in a statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:47 IST

Love you Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a loving gesture, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took to Twitter to wish brother Rahul Gandhi on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:46 IST

5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:42 IST

Distrust between BJP, Shiv Sena shows they can't form govt in...

Satara (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday said here that voters are in 'confusion' and the 'distrust' between the partners (BJP and Shiv Sena) shows that they cannot form the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 19:38 IST

Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of National Security Guard

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

Read More
iocl