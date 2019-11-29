Over Rs 21,000 cr not used from 2017-18 Odisha budget: Accountant General

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Principal Accountant General (A&E) Madhumita Basu on Thursday said that over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by any state government department from 2017-18 Odisha budget.

According to Basu, Rs 1,20,000 crore were sanctioned for Odisha budget in 2017-18.

"Over Rs 21,000 crore were not used by the various department while the budget allocated for Potato Mission was spent within one month in March 2019," she said here in a press conference.

The Principal Accountant General stated that several major departments including Health and Family Welfare, Mass Education, Civil Supplies were unable to spend their money.

She added that many other departments have not given their utility certificates for a long period.

Besides Base, Accountant General (G&SSA) Bibhudutta Basantia and Principal Accountant General (IA&AS) Yashodhara Ray Choudhury were present in the yearly press conference after the report was laid down by the state Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in Odisha Assembly on Thursday. (ANI)