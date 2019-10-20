Over Rs 27 Lakh worth gold in paste form seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 832 grams of gold in form of paste amounting worth over Rs 27 Lakhs from a passenger at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here. The accused have been arrested.

According to DRI, based on specific intelligence input, officials intercepted a passenger who arrived by Air India Flight from Mumbai to Hyderabad on October 18 at the arrival hall of RGIA.

Upon enquiry, it was revealed that the said passenger was entrusted with the job of carrying gold in paste form which was given to him by his friend in Mumbai.

"On examination, it was found that gold in paste form was wrapped with black colour adhesive tape into 3 elliptical shaped balls and concealed in the rectum of the person," said DRI.

The gold in paste form weighing 832 grams, which on further examination turned out to be having a gold content of 724 grams valued at Rs.27,87,400, informed DRI.

Further, according to the officials, the passenger admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and he did not have any documents to prove the licit purchase/import of the said gold.

The smuggled gold has been seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the person is arrested.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

