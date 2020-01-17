Over Rs 4,473 crore disbursed to social security pensioners in Punjab

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Jan 16 (ANI): Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary on Thursday said that the Social Security Department has disbursed Rs 4,473.78 crore to various pension beneficiaries of the state up till December 2019.

Extending gratitude towards Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for releasing Rs.170 crore for disbursement of social security pensions up till December 2019, Chaudhary said in a statement that Rs 1,040.02 crore has been disbursed to total 17.35 lakh beneficiaries, which comprises elderly, disabled, destitute women and widows and dependent children, in the year 2017-18, while Rs 1,777.09 crore have been directly credited in the accounts of total 21.79 lakh beneficiaries in 2018-19.

Apart from this, Rs 1656.67 crore has been provided as pension to total 23.94 lakh beneficiaries till December 2019. She said that pension amount will be directly credited into the accounts of beneficiaries.

"Social Security, Women and Child Development Department is providing pension to the tune of Rs 750 to all the elderly, disabled, destitute women and widows and dependent children beneficiaries of the state, while financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per month is being provided to acid attack victims," she said.

Chaudhary further mentioned that compensation to the tune of Rs 83 lakh has been provided to acid attack victims so far in accordance with the policy of the state government, under which Rs 3 lakh per victim is given. (ANI)