Over Rs 50 lakh seized from man in MP's Sanwer during vehicle checking

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Police have seized about Rs 50,90,000 in cash from a car during checking ahead of by-polls in Sanwer tehsil here.

According to Sub-Inspector Mohammad Ali, the money was seized from a person who claimed he was a businessman from Itarsi, Mohan Soni.

The Sub-Inspector said, "During the questioning, Soni said that he is a businessman in jewellery items and resident of Itarsi and he came to Indore to give money to a person for business purposes. Before doing that he was going to Ujjain and he was stopped for checking. Further investigation is going on.



The Income Tax Department was informed about the incident. It will get clear after the investigation whether this money was to be used in the bypolls, the sub-inspector said.

The Income Tax department will now question Soni, the police added.

Soni said, "I have a jewellery business in Itarsi and Rs 50 lakh is not a big amount in present times."

He said he has to give this money to a trader in Indore but before the Sarafa market could open, he was going to Ujjain for 'darshan' of Mahakaal temple and for a bath. (ANI)

