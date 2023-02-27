Over Rs 5,300 cr funds allocated for uplift of SC community not utilized in Tamil Nadu: RTI activist

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Citing a Right to Information (RTI) reply, a social activist said that Rs 5,318 crore of the funds allocated for the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) in for the last six years had not been utilized in Tamil Nadu.

The scheduled caste Sub-Plan has been implemented in Tamil Nadu since the financial year 1980-1981, which led to the elevation of the Adi Dravidar people at par with other communities at social, economic and educational levels.



Social activist Karthik obtained the details of Madurai KK Nagar, through the RTI Act, about the funds allocated for the last six financial years from 2016-17 to 2021-22, the amount spent on projects and the unused funds.

According to RTI information, Rs 75,930 crore has been allocated in the last six years. Out of which Rs 70,969 crore has been used for projects and the remaining Rs 5,318 crore has not been used.

A maximum of Rs 2,418 crore was not utilized in the last financial year 2021-22 alone. Programmes are being implemented for the development and welfare of the Adi Dravidar people through 20 implementation departments comprising 48 department heads for the implementation of the Adi Dravidar sub-programme. (ANI)

