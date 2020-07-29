Over Rs 74 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Assam, 3 held in suspected drug trafficking

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 29 (ANI): Assam Police on Tuesday seized unaccounted cash of over Rs 7 lakh from a woman residing in Solapara.

According to the police, the money amounting to Rs 74,05,600/- is suspected to be utilized in financing of illicit traffic of narcotropic substance.

"Based on source input about the presence of narcotropic substance, an operation was conducted in the fourth floor of Kalachini apartment, Solapara. During the operation, the apartment premises of one Sangita Laishangbam was searched where money was recovered and seized," police said.

During the search, suspects Sam Laithangbam and Thangkhosat were also apprehended.

During the investigation, it was revealed Sangita Laishanbam was earlier arrested in Basistha under section 22 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act where she was found in possession of narcotropic substance. She was constantly in touch with known drug peddlers and was suspected to be supplying drugs to one Tashur Ali who was arrested in Bharalumukh. (ANI)

