Over Rs 80 cr spent on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in 2018-19

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI) A total of Rs. 80.69 crore has been spent by the Centre under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' (BBBP) scheme in 2018-19 in various states.

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said in a written reply to Vinay Sahasrabuddhe in Rajya Sabha that Rs. 33.18 crore was spent during 2017-18 and Rs. 2.90 crore was spent in 2016-17 in various states.

She said all states and union territories except West Bengal have constituted the State Task Force headed by Chief Secretary.

She said so far, out of 405 districts selected for Multi-Sectoral activities, 390 districts have constituted District Task Force. Block Level Committees (BLCs) have been constituted by Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunchala pradesh, Chhattisgarh,m Goa, Gujarat, haryana, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Punjab, Madhya pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Statewise amount spent by the ministry under the BBBP scheme inluded Rs. 12.43 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 6.01 crore during 2017-18 in Uttar Pradesh, Rs. 5.53 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 2.45 crore in 2017-18 in Rajasthan and Rs. 4.29 crore in 2018-19 and Rs. 0.3 crore in 2017-18 in Tamil Nadu.

On July 11, it was erroneously reported by ANI that around Rs.80 crore was spent on the scheme in Uttar Pradesh during 2018-19. (ANI)