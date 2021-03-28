Over six crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): India has registered a significant achievement in its fight against COVID-19 by crossing six crore vaccination on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry statement, at least 6,02,69,782 vaccine doses have been administered through 9,85,018 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 81,52,808 Health Care Workers (1st dose), 51,75,597 HCWs (2nd dose), 88,90,046 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 36,52,749 FLWs (2nd Dose), 66,73,662 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 2,77,24,920 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

Eight states - Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 60 per cent of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far. Each of the eight states has administered more than 30 lakh doses.

As on Day-71 of the vaccination drive on March 27, 21,54,170 vaccine doses were given.

Of the total, 20,09,805 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 39,778 sessions for 1st dose and 1,44,365HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of vaccine.

Seven states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported a high number of COVID-19 daily new cases. These states account for 81.46 per cent of the daily new cases registered in the last 24 hours (62,714).

Eight states cumulatively account for 84.74 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,726. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 3,162 while Karnataka reported 2,886 new cases.

While ten states -Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Haryana and Rajasthan are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

The Union Health Secretary chaired a high-level review meeting on Saturday with Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries (H&FW) of 12 States and Municipal Commissioners and District Collectors of 46 districts that are the most affected by rising cases and rising mortality because of COVID-19 and suggested a Five-Fold Strategy to curb the tide of new COVID cases.

These states are Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Bihar.

In another significant development, the total tests conducted across India have exceeded 24 crores while the cumulative Positivity Rate continues to remain below 5 per cent.

Eight States/UTs have a weekly positivity rate higher than the national average of 5.04 per cent. Maharashtra leads all the states with a weekly positivity rate of 22.78 per cent.

India's total active caseload has reached 4,86,310 today, comprising 4.06 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 33,663 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,13,23,762 today. The national recovery rate is 94.59 per cent. 28,739 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 14,523 newly recovered cases.

312 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

FourteenStates/UTs including Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Islands, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)