Overall 81.78 pc polling took place in four phases, says Andhra Election Commissioner

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday said that overall 81.78 per cent polling took place in all four phases in the gram panchayat elections.

The elections were held for 13,097 sarpanch posts and 1,31,023 ward members, while 2,197 sarpanches and 47,459 ward members witnessed unanimous elections.

The State Election Commissioner said that the four phases of gram panchayat elections concluded peacefully and no untoward incidents took place.

"This is reasonable as compared to unanimous elections during the elections held in 2013. Government officials and police have taken utmost care to make the election process a success. I thank them all," Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar.

He also said that the people came out in huge numbers and exercised their voting rights and added that the awareness of the public is praiseworthy.



"Health department and district officials made COVID-19 precautions. Election Commission is fully satisfied with the arrangements. CS and DGP have guided the officials and workers to participate in the polling process," the SEC said.

He also thanked all political parties and stakeholders for extending their cooperation.

"There are a few legal hurdles for Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. Once they are cleared, we will restart the process," he added.

He further informed that elections will be held for 75 municipalities and 12 corporations on March 10 as there are no legal issues.

"In case anybody appeals that they could not file nominations due to unwarranted reasons, they can approach district collectors. They will verify such appeals and refer to SEC who in turn will take a decision," he added. (ANI)

