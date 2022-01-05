Overall Coal Production goes up by 6.74 pc to 74.78 Million Ton in December, 2021

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): India's total coal production increased by 6.74 per cent to 74.78 Million Ton (MT) during December 2021 as compared to the same period in 2019, informed the press release issued by the Ministry of Coal on Wednesday.

Out of the total production during December last year, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 3.79 per cent by producing 60.220 MT, the press release read.

According to the ministry, the captive blocks registered a growth of 40.98 per cent by producing 8.91 MT of coal during the period. At the same time, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) registered a negative growth of 1.12 per cent by producing 5.65 MT of Coal during December.

"Coal production of the financial year 2022 has been compared with FY 20 as FY 21 has been considered abnormal year due to restriction imposed on commercial activities in the wake of COVID-19," the press release further read.

Coal dispatch increased by 14.62 per cent to 75.05 MT from 65.48 MT during December 2021 as compared to Dec 2019.



Out of the total production during this period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) achieved a growth of 12.70 per cent by dispatching 60.67 MT of Coal, Singareni Collieries Ltd (SCCL) achieved a growth of 2.01 per cent by dispatching 5.70 MT of Coal and captive blocks registered a growth of 43.23 per cent by dispatching 8.68 MT, it said.

The Power utility dispatch has grown by 20.06 per cent to 63.32 MT in the month of December 2021 as compared to 52.74 MT in Dec 2019, it added.

There is a fall in the import price of coal since the end of October 2021, however, import prices are still at a high-level discouraging import. Further, coal-based power demand has increased by 12.7 per cent up to November 2021 against the same time 2020.

The Coal-based power generation has registered a growth of 11.84 per cent in the month of December 2021, as per the ministry.

The overall power generation in December 2021 has been 8.32 per cent higher than the power generated in December 2019.

"Coal-based power generation in the month of December 2021 has been 85579 MU in comparison to 75620 MU the previous month and registered a growth of 13.17 per cent. Total power generation has also increased in December 2021 to 113094 MU from 103177 MU in November," the release stated.

Out of top 35 mines in coal production, 11 of them produced more than 100 per cent and another 12 mines production stood at more than 80 per cent but less than 100 per cent, it added. (ANI)

