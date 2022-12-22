Overall crime rate in Hyderabad in 2022 almost the same as last year: Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 21 (ANI): Hyderabad City police on Wednesday stated that overall crime is almost the same as compared to 2021. The city reported 21998 cases in 2021 whereas 22060 cases were reported in the year 2022.

Murders came down to 63 in 2022 compared to 89 in the year 2021. All Bodily crime 2133 in 2022 whereas 2181 cases in 2021. Major convictions include 21 persons convicted life imprisonment in 15 cases. The conviction percentage increased by 70 per cent, said Hyderabad City commissioner CV Anand.

He said, cyber crimes increased and only 10 per cent were detected. The number of cases registered during the year 2022 are 2249 as against 2066 cases in the year 2021. Crime against women and children decreased. The cybercrime cases in the city have registered a sharp increase of 8 per cent and on an average, 20 complaints were being received every day by the Hyderabad City Police.



Hyderabad city police had launched H-NEW(Hyderabad Narcotics enforcement wing) to keep an eye on drug peddlers and consumers and to fight against use of drugs and we are getting results by this launch and also most wanted drug peddlers nabbed by Hyderabad city police. Total cases booked are 86, total arrested are 1109, inter-state peddlers 21, other country peddlers arrested 35.

Major achievements in 2022 Hyderabad police have been continuously arranging the bandobast of festivals, events such as BJP National executive meet, Vajrotsavalu.

West zone police investigation of cases includes 6689 cases investigated. Cases investigated by East zone police are 4079. Cases investigated by the North zone are 4425. Cases investigated by South zone are 4538.

Hyderabad City commissioner said that SHE teams received 2766 complaints in 2021 and 2292 in 2022, out of them, FIRs were filed on 137 cases, and 427 cases were registered. (ANI)

