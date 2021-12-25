Overcrowding in Sarojini Nagar Market: Delhi HC issues several directions to Police, authorities, says, 'state of affairs is frightening'

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed shock and unhappiness to the concerned authorities over the viral videos of overcrowding at Delhi's Sarojini Market.

"People are flowing like a river, it is a serious situation. We can't close our eyes," the court said.

The Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh on Friday directed that if any goods are seized from hawkers and vendors for illegally hawking and vending they may not be released since the vendors are flouting the court directions and market rules. Their goods are released after paying a paltry fine. In this way, they are able to perpetuate illegal encroachments.

"State of affairs is frightening" observed the bench while taking cognizance of reports of overcrowding in Sarojini Nagar market.



Court also directed Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to visit the Sarojini Nagar market forthwith to look into the situation prevailing there in light of the prevailing pandemic.

The bench also directed the authorities concerned to ensure there is no overcrowding in the market and COVID protocols are maintained. Court also directed Delhi Police to work out a movement plan including entry and exit points.

The court while posting the matter for January for further hearing also said that the concerned authorities should take action on illegal construction and illegal encroachment.

The Delhi High Court today said, "it is not just an issue of the pandemic, there could be a stampede, a bomb blast has happened in the past in that market".

"It is worth noting that people had also expressed their displeasure on social media regarding this crowd gathered in Sarojini Nagar. The pictures of the huge crowd that gathered at Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi had stunned everyone," the court said. (ANI)

