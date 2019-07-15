Overflowing Kamla river inundates several villages in Bihar's Darbhanga district

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): The overflowing Kamla river due to heavy rains has left scores of villages inundated in the district, disrupting normal life like anything.

"The river water has entered into villages. People are faced with the worst kind of situation. There are no arrangements to help us by the administration. There are no doctors. No boats nor any team of the NDRF," said Vipin Kumar, resident of Mansara village, while speaking to ANI on Sunday.

"In a nearby village, the water level has reached up to the windows of the houses. The locals are helping each other. There is water everywhere. People are hungry. They are not able to cook food," he added.

A number of villages under Tardih block of the district have been badly affected by flood waters. Some of the worse hit villages are Alinagar, Kiratpur, Ghanshyampur, Goraboram, Manigachhi, Birail, and Kusheshwarshthan.

Umakant Pandey, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Darbangha, said: "A team of NDRF is carrying out the relief and rescue work. We have also sent doctors to take care of the affected people and provide them with medicines."

"The food packets are being arranged for the needy. We are trying to find a way to reach out to the people in remote areas as well," added Pandey.

When asked about the nonavailability of boats, Pandey said: "This was not a flood prone area. So, we were not able to provide boats instantly. We are bringing boats from other regions."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over the floods in the state and directed officials to remain alert and reach out the help timely to the needy. (ANI)

