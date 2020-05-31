Overflowing nullah inundates shop in HP's Mandi, locals rescue people trapped inside

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): The locals attempted to rescue people stuck inside a shop as an overflowing nullah inundated it, in the market area of Karsog town on Sunday.

People got stuck inside the shop after the area was flooded due to an overflowing nullah, following heavy rainfall.

The people were later rescued after the shop's shutters were broken. (ANI)

