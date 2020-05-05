Overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen arrested

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 5 (ANI): An overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen was arrested in a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army on Tuesday.

One Chinese pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition was recovered from him.

"In a joint operation by police and Army, one overground worker of Hizbul Mujahideen has been arrested. A Chinese pistol and 10 rounds have been recovered," SSP Doda Mumtaz Ahmad said. (ANI)

