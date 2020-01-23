Overhead water tank collapses in West Bengal's Bankura district

Bankura (West Bengal) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): A video has gone viral on social media in which an overhead water tank was seen collapsing within seconds in West Bengal's Bankura district on Thursday.

The overhead tank which supplied water to many villages in Sareng collapsed around 3 pm on Wednesday evening.

The video of the collapse is being widely shared on social media platforms, including Twitter.

Reportedly, residents from nearby area filmed the dramatic fall using their cell phones.

Authorities have ordered a probe over the fall of the structure constructed only a few years back. (ANI)

