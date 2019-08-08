Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gautam Bambawale in conversation with ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Gautam Bambawale in conversation with ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI

Overreaction: Former diplomats criticise Pak's decision to downgrade bilateral ties with India

ANI | Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:06 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former diplomats on Wednesday criticised Pakistan's decision to downgrade bilateral ties with India, terming the move as an "overreaction."
"I think that this is an overreaction by Pakistan. The step that India has taken in the last two days in scrapping Article 370 and change the way we govern Jammu and Kashmir is purely internal, it is a domestic decision of India. So, Pakistan has no locus standi on it," former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale told ANI.
Commenting on Pakistan's decision to stop bilateral trade with India, he said, "As far as trade is concerned, there is very little trade between India and Pakistan, so if they want to stop that, they are most welcome to do it. But I feel, by sending back the High Commissioners, they are making a mistake because this was an important channel of communication between the two countries and two governments. By snapping this channel of communication....I think that is an overreaction."
When asked if Pakistan has talked of reviewing the agreements signed with India, he said that it will be very difficult to do so.
"I think that is very difficult to do. Because once any agreement is signed, then successive governments must stick by those agreements. An agreement is signed is normally for a certain period. So that period has to run out, only then you can decide whether not to extend the agreement," Bambawale said.
He also said that the international community has already seen that the steps taken by the Government of India in the last two days is an internal issue of India.
"I think the international community has already seen that the steps the Government of India has taken in the last two days is completely an internal issue of India. So, no other government has made really any great statement on it. So, I think Pakistan is overreacting," he said.
Another former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, TCA Raghavan, said not having diplomatic contact is not a good thing.
"Steps they have taken are to show their political constituencies that they are dealing with the matter. In any case, not having diplomatic contacts is not a good development," he said.
Former Foreign Secretary Salman Haider added, "I think there will be no significant impact. As of now as well, diplomatic relations are not so large scale."
Terming Pakistan's decision to not send its envoy as "regrettable", Haider said, "I have been a diplomat myself and I think diplomats play an important role in talks. If they don't get the way, there will be no talks. I believe that slowly, this issue will be resolved."
Former Minister of External Affairs, Salman Khurshid while commenting on the development said, "What benefit will they get from it? These are short-sighted decisions. It is only they who will suffer losses. But if they want to take a symbolic decision, it is their choice."
Pakistan on Wednesday decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with India and suspend all bilateral trade in the wake of Indian government's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.
Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee and discussed the situation arising out of the "unilateral illegal" actions by the Indian government in Jammu and Kashmir and along the Line of Control (LoC).
In the meeting, the Committee decided to downgrade all diplomatic relations with India and review all bilateral arrangements with New Delhi. It further noted that the matter would be taken to the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, the government said in a tweet.
Pakistan also asked the Indian government to call back its High Commissioner to Islamabad Ajay Bisaria following the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370.
New Delhi was also informed that Islamabad would not be sending its high commissioner-designate to India, Moin-ul-Haq.
Haq is currently in Pakistan and was expected to officially take charge on August 16.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 00:20 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday night violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:57 IST

With galaxy of leaders in attendance, Sushma Swaraj cremated...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was cremated with full state honours here on Wednesday as a galaxy of leaders cutting across political lines paid rich tributes and their last respects to her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:56 IST

Sushma Swaraj was an angel to us, says U'khand family who lost...

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A family residing in Rishikesh on Wednesday expressed grief on the demise of BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, who helped them to bring back the body of their 28-year-old son from Dubai in 2013.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:33 IST

No nation has 'locus standi' to react on abrogation of Article...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Wednesday hit out at Pakistan stating that the neighbouring country had no 'locus standi' to react on the Centre's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and to make it a Union Territory.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:28 IST

Hope Pak's move to downgrade diplomatic ties won't affect...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday expressed concern over Pakistan's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with India, and hoped the move would not adversely impact the progress made on the Kartarpur Corridor front.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:23 IST

Jammu University to remain closed tomorrow, exams rescheduled

Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Jammu University will remain closed on August 8, a spokesperson of the varsity said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:20 IST

Delhi HC: Kapurthala House to remain under possession of Punjab...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Kapurthala House, the palatial property of the late Maharaja of Kapurthala, will continue to be in the possession of the Punjab government and will function as the official residence of the Punjab Chief Minister in New Delhi, according to an order by the D

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:12 IST

Odisha relief commissioner issues directions in view of heavy...

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner of Odisha Bishnupada Sethi on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Collectors of seven rain-affected districts of the state, directing them on the actions to be taken in view of a possible flood-like situation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:04 IST

Lost an extraordinary parliamentarian, gifted orator: Rahul...

New Delhi (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Swaraj Kaushal, husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, condoling the demise of the BJP stalwart.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 23:01 IST

Health ministry sets target to reduce HIV cases by 2020

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): With an aim to bring down incidence of HIV/AIDS by 20,000 per year for the next two years, the Union Health Ministry is reaching out to targeted areas like prisons and women remand homes as cases in these places are much higher as compared to the general population, sai

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:59 IST

She was a tweet away for those in distress: UP Guv mourns...

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Uttar Pradesh governor Anadiben Patel on Wednesday said she will always be remembered for her political tenure.

Read More

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 22:55 IST

RBAF Commander visits Eastern Command Headquarters

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) visited the Eastern Command (EC) Headquarters and held talks with Chief of Staff (EC) in a two-day visit which concluded on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl