Overwhelming response to first Army recruitment rally in Jammu since COVID-19 outbreak

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Around 40,000 youth have registered online for the ongoing Army recruitment rally under the aegis of Tiger Division at Sunjuwan Military Station, informed a Defence official on Saturday.

"This is the first Army recruitment rally in this region after prolonged lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions. An overwhelming response from the exuberant youth has been recorded and approximately 40,000 candidates have registered online," the Defence PRO said,

The Army recruitment rally for various categories of soldiers is in progress from February 15 to March 6, 2021.

The rally is being organised for the youth of all the ten districts of the Jammu Division. Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Jammu in close coordination with Shivalik Brigade, Civil Administration of Jammu Division and Jammu and Kashmir Police is conducting the ongoing rally in a smooth and transparent manner.

Major General Vijay B Nair, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Tiger Division reviewed the conduct of the recruitment rally on Saturday.

The GOC was briefed by Brigadier AP Singh, Commander Shivalik Brigade and Director Recruiting, Jammu about various arrangements including various security, anti-touting and COVID-19 related measures.

According to the official statement, the rally is witnessing immense participation from the well-prepared local youth of all ten districts of the Jammu Division towards joining the Army. COVID-19 protocol is being followed during the rally by all participants and recruiting staff, officials said. (ANI)