Owaisi attempting to get political mileage in Bihar elections by targeting BJP, says spokesperson NV Subash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): Attacking the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief for dubbing the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as anti-Muslim, BJP spokesperson NV Subash on Sunday, said Asaduddin Owaisi was attempting to get political mileage in the upcoming Bihar polls by targeting BJP and 'harping' on his old practices of "communal opportunism."



"Owaisi's party is without any ideology other than communalism, and would not attain the trust of people. He should realize that his party could not win seats with anti-BJP remarks and by instigating communal differences. Owaisi must stop spreading hatred against BJP and NDA allies and start practicing issue-based politics," said the Telangana BJP leader.

He further said the Owaisi's "communal-centric politics" would do nothing in Bihar as there was no room for a fourth alliance in the state.

"AIMIM has announced to contest on 50 seats out of 243 in Bihar initially. Later they formed the United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) with Samajwadi Janata Dal (SJD) as a show-off. Devendra Prasad Yadav's SJD has no role to play in Bihar politics and it was doing nothing but spreading his communal ideologies. Owaisi's communal-centric politics would do nothing in Bihar as there was no room for fourth alliance in the State," he said. (ANI)

