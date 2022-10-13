Owaisi favours extremism but it won't be tolerated in India: BJP

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Thursday attacked the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for accusing BJP of misusing the Hijab issue.

While talking to ANI, CT Ravi said that BJP has not misused the issue and has only pressed for uniforms. The BJP leader also accused the AIMIM chief of promoting extremism through his stand.

"I would like to ask Owaisi, do you support that the Taliban promotes terrorism in the name of the Quran? Do you support Osama Bin Laden who used Allah's name in spreading terrorism? Many people spread terrorism in Allah's name, but it will not be allowed in India," Ravi said.



BJP has not made Hijab an issue. We have just asked you to come in uniform. Owaisi Ji is himself a lawyer. Can he appear in court as a lawyer wearing his religious cap? He has to wear a black coat while appearing as a lawyer in court. He is not a judge. But, he keeps on speaking in favour of extremism. This extremism won't be allowed in India," Ravi further said.

Earlier today, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the decision of the Karnataka High Court was "bad in terms of law and content" and that the Quranic commentaries and translations were "misused".

Slamming the ruling BJP in the State for making the hijab ban an issue, the AIMIM chief further said that girls of Karnataka are wearing hijab because Allah has asked them to do so in Quran.

Earlier today, the two-judge bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia pronounced a split judgement today, as the former upheld the Karnataka HC judgement, while the latter set it aside. (ANI)

