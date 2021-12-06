Owaisi moves adjournment motion in LS seeking discussion on Nagaland firing incident

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday moved adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over the Nagaland firing incident in which at least 13 civilians have lost their lives.

"Sir, I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely - it has been reported that some civilians have been killed in a "botched up" operation by security forces. This is a matter of urgent public importance as it pertains directly to the civil liberties of Indian citizens. I request that scheduled business of the house for today be set aside so that the House may urgently address this issue," the notice issued by the AIMIM chief read.

Several other Opposition MPs in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha moved notices in their respective houses to discuss the firing incident.

Owaisi, earlier on Sunday, took to Twitter to slam the Centre over the firing incident and demanded to sack Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that there is no peace in the Northeastern states.

"Condolences to families of all those who lost their lives in Nagaland today. @AmitShah should be sacked. All his peace accords with fringe groups were meant to deceive. 7 officers were killed by insurgents in Manipur in Nov. No peace in NE, only violence," the Hyderabad MP tweeted.



"All of Shah's advisors for talks with NSCN IM had failed and now will have no chance of succeeding. The lives of 9 Army men in Kashmir were not avenged with any surgical strike, but playing cricket in Dubai immediately after," his tweet read.

"Shah's macho removal of A370 and statement of taking back Aksai China is a JUMLA now with the Chinese occupying parts of Ladakh and Arunachal. Shah should not be allowed to resign. Only sacked," he added.

Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces, who suspected them to be terrorists.

Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces.

The Army has expressed regret over the incident and said it is being investigated at the highest level.

A day after the reported civilian killings by security forces, the State government on Sunday prohibited all mobile internet, data services, bulk SMS of all providers in the entire area of Mon district with immediate effect. (ANI)

