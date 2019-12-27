Owaisi should be booked for sedition, sent behind bars forever: BJP MP from Nizamabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): BJP MP from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharampuri on Friday hit out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi saying that he should be booked for sedition and sent behind bars forever.

"Asaduddin Owaisi has said CAA is communal and unconstitutional. Then, he cannot address a public gathering as there is a code of conduct implemented in Nizamabad ahead of Telangana municipal polls. I have written to District Collector, Election Commission and Police," he said while speaking to ANI.

"Asaduddin Owaisi is coming there to divide the country. Does he want to fight for people who are coming from Bangladesh and Pakistan? He is acting as an anti-national. He should be booked for sedition and sent behind bars forever," he added.

In the letter dated, December 26, the BJP MP wrote, "The recent anti-CAA rally by Muslim community in the city of Nizamabad in spite of the denial of permission from police is an absolute failure on the part of the department. On the same day, the announcement of municipal election schedule made sure that the Hindus do not take out any support rally owing to the code."

"Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM, after a three-hour-long meeting, with Chief Minister on Wednesday is planning for an anti CAA/NRC/NPR protest in Nizamabad on December 27. He stated that the CAA/NRC/NPR is communal, against Muslims and anti-constitutional. I am certain, as per election code, he shouldn't be granted any permission given the communal nature of his protest, as stated by himself. If he finds the act or the impending process anti-constitutional, he can approach the court of law."

Asserting that "it is an obvious attempt to fear monger on the acts and create tension between Hindu-Muslim communities in the area", Dharampuri said in the letter, "If by any means they demonstrate, we will be forced to counter demonstrate in order to reveal the truth, so that people don't fan prey to their false propaganda."

"I sincerely request you to deny permission for this ill-natured demonstration and restrict their advances under any circumstances and let the peace prevail In Nizamabad," he further said in the letter. (ANI)

