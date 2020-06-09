Owaisi should stop criticizing PM Modi on coronavirus: Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 26 (ANI): Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash on Monday lashed out at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and MP Asaduddin Owaisi for making 'false' allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

NV Subhash asked him to stop criticising PM Modi.

"Asaduddin Owaisi must stop blaming Prime Minister Modi on coronavirus situation. He must realize that the Indian government has successfully contained the virus with various steps initiated for the past 80 days," Subhas told ANI.

"According to a World Health Organisation report, the fatality rate in India is just 2.8 per cent as against world's 5.8 per cent. It is the lowest among the world nations affected with the COVID-19. Brazil has a fatality rate of 4.5per cent, Mexico 8.9 per cent, Iran 4.9 per cent, US 5.8 per cent, Canada 8.1 per cent, UK 14.2 per cent. Without understanding the situation, Owaisi is trying to degrade the NDA government," he added.

Subhas further said that Owaisi should realise clapping hands and lighting diyas are to instill courage among the people by bringing unity and making concerted efforts to fight the deadly virus.

"Because of Narendra Modi's tougher measures, the country is now in safe situation. The lockdown has been clamped in a planned manner without causing much panic. Owaisi might have been playing politics blindfold as everyone are much aware that because of lockdown imposed in phases, fighting the virus became easy for the health officials. Every nation has followed the Modi style of functioning applauding his efforts in containing the virus. Owaisi must stop mud-slinging on the Centre to gain political mileage," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "taken the country for a ride" as far as management of COVID-19 in the country and has completely failed in controlling the coronavirus situation.

"Don't keep hopes on Modi Ji that he will save you from the virus. Clapping hands or lighting diyas will not avoid the spread. The Government of India led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed in controlling the coronavirus situation," Owaisi told media persons at a press conference. (ANI)

