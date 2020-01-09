Owaisi takes a dig at police chief over Cyberabad police response to tweet mentioning `wannabe jihadis'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar over Cyberabad Police's response to a Twitter user who had asked the police if they had done any background checks of "wannabe jihadis" working in American software companies in Hyderabad in the wake of Iran's threat to attack US assets world over.

Owaisi wanted the police to clarify its reply to a tweet by one Suresh Kochattil who claimed many "wannabe Jihadis" work for American software companies in Hyderabad.

Kochattil made the tweet on Monday night "Many wannabe Jihadis work for American Software companies in Hyderabad? After #Iran threatened to hit US assets, has @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @RachakondaCop done background check/risk assessment of these Peacefuls? Or cops are clueless? @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP @USCGHyderabad."

He tagged Twitter handles of three police commissionerates, Telangana DGP, Minister of IT and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao and of the US Consul General in Hyderabad.

Cyberabad police responded to this tweet within 15 minutes and in response to Kochattil's tweet, the police said: "Yes sir, we have specialised wings for collection of advance intel and our teams are on the job 24X7. Thanks for alerting us. Please keep us updated if you find anything suspicious," they said.

The reply by Cyberabad Police went viral with many criticising the police for their reply.

Taking exception to the reply, Owaisi raised a question to the Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar to "enlighten" the public about how many such "jihadis" were working in software companies.

"Please enlighten how many such "jihadi" are working in software companies kindly give a number if not please clarify what you exactly meant Will you reply to an MP or only to a Bhakt?" he said. (ANI)

