Owaisi targets MHA for issuing new COVID-19 guidelines to states without any financial aid

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 2 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Union Home Minister for issuing orders to state governments without any 'financial support' in their fight against COVID-19, stating that according to the Constitution only states have powers to deal with public order, public health and police.

Owaisi's response came after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines and prescribed certain measures for well being and safety of people in view of COVID-19 spread.

"In 1952, our Constitution decided that ONLY states have powers to deal with public order, public health and police. In 2020, Amit Shah is "ordering" ELECTED State Governments "Who gave them this authority? Why are they always asking states to do more without even basic financial support?" the AIMIM chief tweeted.

The MHA on Friday issued an order under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA), 2005 to further extend the lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4.

In the order, the states and Union Territories are mandated to strictly enforce the lockdown guidelines and they shall not dilute these guidelines issued under the NDMA.

Some of the other directions include curfew orders under Section 144 of CrPC, guidelines for children, eldery people and pregnant women and safety precautions in containment zones. (ANI)

