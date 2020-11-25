Owaisi trying to divert attention from 'love-jihad', says Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Reacting to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi's comments about 'love jihad', Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that Owaisi was trying to avoid public attention on the matter and people were shocked to see such a prompt reaction to a law proposed to bring to curb conspiracy behind religious conversions.

The AIMIM chief had earlier said that the BJP was trying to bring laws against 'love jihad' as they were unable to solve problems like unemployment and joblessness.

"The law will target inter-religious marriages with the intention or conspiracy to convert. Why is the Majlis leader worrying about this? His statements were an attempt to give false colours to 'love jihad'. This practice bringing religious issues to the fore in electioneering is very usual. Using this strategy, his party won five seats in the Bihar elections," Subhash said.

He further said, "Owaisi should remember that the nation effectively faced the COVID-19 situation with a minimum death rate and under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stimulus packages worth Rs 1.19 crore had been rolled out as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0."

Subhash further dubbed his threats against UAPA Bill and proposed laws against 'love jihad' as a poll gimmick to garner votes in the upcoming GHMC elections.

"In a bid to score majority seats in the GHMC elections, the Majlis leader will play some other minority card to divert the attention of the people. This is 'dramabazi' by Owaisi and his party. The same tactics have been used over decades for political survival," the BJP leader further said. (ANI)