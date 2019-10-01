Owner, fitness enthusiasts oppose SC panel's decision to ban gyms in residential area

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Gym owners in Delhi have cried foul after Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committees ordered sealing of all gyms, fitness centres, yoga and meditation centres, in residential areas of Delhi that are opened after August 12, 2008.

"The order says that the gyms should be in malls and DDA markets. Only 5 per cent of gyms are in malls and DDA markets while the rest are in the residential areas. People came here for staying fit and fine. Putting a ban on gyms is like working against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement," said Paras a gym trainer.

"Thousands would be rendered jobless and at times when the economy is already in crisis, such things will only worsen the situation. People have taken huge loans for making gyms and they will be ruined," he added.

"People come here for fitness. Middle-class people cannot go in high-end gyms in malls which are very costly. Gyms in residential areas are close to our houses and are also affordable. If these gyms are closed health of thousand would be adversely affected," said Pankaj, a fitness enthusiast.

"I will lose my health and job both. My fitness and my family life both will be affected adversely," said Shekhar a gym manager.

The Delhi Gym Association has decided to approach Court against the order.

As per the order, the sealing of such gyms and fitness centres should be completed by October 18 and report forwarded to the monitoring committee by October 22. (ANI)

