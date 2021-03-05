Owner of explosives-laden vehicle found outside Antilia dead; Fadnavis demands NIA probe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): After the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Reliance group chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence died by suicide on Friday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanded a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter.

Addressing media after reports about the suicide of Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the explosives-laden vehicle found outside Antilia surfaced, Fadnavis said, "I had demanded the security for Hiran in the Legislative Assembly today along with the NIA probe in the matter. Now after the suicide of Hiran, the suspicion intensifies. I demand an NIA probe in the matter."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Police said an unknown male corpse was found in Retibunder Creek on Retibunder road in Mumbra (w). Later the corpse was identified as Mansukh Hiran, a resident of Thane whose vehicle with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia.

Police said the prima facia shows Hiran died by suicide.

In the state Assembly earlier today, Fadnavis had raised suspicion in the case and said "there are a number of coincidences in the matter".



"The owner of the car was at Mumbai's Crawford market for shopping but his car was stolen. Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Waze who found the car, and the owner of the car Hiren were in talks, he was from thane and this car also came from thane. All this is suspicious so the owner of the car must be given protection," Fadnavis had said.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai last week, near the house of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. The bomb squad and police teams are conducting a probe.

According to the Mumbai Police, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) examined the vehicle and found gelatin, a substance often used to make explosives.

According to sources, the handwritten "threat letter" in "broken English" was addressed to Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani.

The suspect who parked the car (near Mukesh Ambani's house yesterday) was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered with a hoodie, said Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police has deployed its personnel outside Ambani's house after explosive materials were found. (ANI)

