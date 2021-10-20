Owners express happiness over Maharashtra's decision to open restaurants till midnight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): As restaurants and eateries in Maharashtra are allowed to reopen till midnight after an order on Tuesday by the state government, their owners call it a wise decision and are confident about the fact that the food industry will revive.

"Our industry has been going through tough times for some time now, we are facing losses. Now that the permission to open eateries till 12 am has been given, people who were unemployed will also get some work. The industry will revive once again and I hope government supports us in that," said Dr Satish B Shetty, an owner.

"It is a wise decision. We'll take all precautions and follow all the SOPs," said Niranjan Shetty, another hotel owner and a member of the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association.



Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed all restaurants and eateries to function till midnight.

"All restaurants and eateries may be allowed to function till midnight 12 am, and all other establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 pm," read a state government order.

While hoteliers are happy about the fact that their livelihood will come back to normal from the latest order, local residents are happy that they can go back to the normal life which existed before the outbreak Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are eating food in a restaurant almost after two years. It feels that we have started living once again," said Lavina, a local resident.

"The city is coming back to life, it feels like that we have started living once again," said Shweta Bajaj, a local resident. (ANI)

